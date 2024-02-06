All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 26, 2020

Speak Out 8/26/20

Joe Biden's theme song WAP by Cardi B tells me all I need to know about him. The song is pure trash! I wish Missouri had all mail voting. By the way, only registered voters receive ballots. Sometimes that is not made clear. A few weeks ago we were down to between one and five more virus cases. Now we are having 20 on average every day. Surely the rodeo wouldn't have anything to do with that since several never wore masks or were doing social distancing...

Biden's music

Joe Biden's theme song WAP by Cardi B tells me all I need to know about him. The song is pure trash!

Voting by mail

I wish Missouri had all mail voting. By the way, only registered voters receive ballots. Sometimes that is not made clear.

Covid cases

A few weeks ago we were down to between one and five more virus cases. Now we are having 20 on average every day. Surely the rodeo wouldn't have anything to do with that since several never wore masks or were doing social distancing.

Dems don't care

Democrats are only interested in one thing and that is to win the election. People are without jobs and losing everything, and the Democrats proved that Saturday when they called a special meeting just for the postal services. They don't care about the people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mail-in voting

The Democrats will stop at nothing to win an election and gain power. They have always been against voter ID, which makes it almost impossible to cheat. Now they want to send millions of ballots through the mail, not knowing if these people have moved or are even still alive. They will lie, cheat and steal to get what they want. We the people can't let this happen. Everyone should vote, preferably in person or absentee ballots. Our postal service loses mail every day, so why do they think ballots won't be lost because they are counting on it when they lose in November and they can have four more years of investigations instead of doing the work of the people.

Political noise

To all the people who are saying Joe Biden has won the election, you do not know that because the election has not happened yet. To all the people who are saying Donald Trump has won the election, you do not know that because the election has not happened yet. People need to be honest with themselves and say until after Nov. 3 we do not know who will win. And all the projections, polls, news articles and commentary are just noise.

DNC platform

After watching the Democrats convention, it is clear they have no plan to lead the country. All I heard is that they hate President Trump. Anything that he has done to make things better they try to take credit, and the mistakes he made they say they would have done things differently but never offer any solutions. It is apparent that they are the party that murders unborn children. They want to defund our police departments. They don't believe in God. They want to take our guns while they have armed security. They don't want a middle class.

Thank you teachers

Teachers are essential. Thank you for taking care of our children, helping them learn, even during a pandemic.

American greatness

Remember when Michelle Obama said " For the first time in my life I am proud to be an American?" I do, and I said then and still say I have always been proud to be an American. Remember when Gov. Cuomo said, "America never was that great?" I do, and I feel America was and is still the greatest nation on earth. Why would anyone put a party or group of people in power that is neither proud of our country or denies our greatness? There is no reason whatsoever. Think about this before you vote Nov. 3, our pride and greatness are at stake.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy