Speak Out 8/26/20

Mail-in voting

The Democrats will stop at nothing to win an election and gain power. They have always been against voter ID, which makes it almost impossible to cheat. Now they want to send millions of ballots through the mail, not knowing if these people have moved or are even still alive. They will lie, cheat and steal to get what they want. We the people can't let this happen. Everyone should vote, preferably in person or absentee ballots. Our postal service loses mail every day, so why do they think ballots won't be lost because they are counting on it when they lose in November and they can have four more years of investigations instead of doing the work of the people.

Political noise

To all the people who are saying Joe Biden has won the election, you do not know that because the election has not happened yet. To all the people who are saying Donald Trump has won the election, you do not know that because the election has not happened yet. People need to be honest with themselves and say until after Nov. 3 we do not know who will win. And all the projections, polls, news articles and commentary are just noise.

DNC platform

After watching the Democrats convention, it is clear they have no plan to lead the country. All I heard is that they hate President Trump. Anything that he has done to make things better they try to take credit, and the mistakes he made they say they would have done things differently but never offer any solutions. It is apparent that they are the party that murders unborn children. They want to defund our police departments. They don't believe in God. They want to take our guns while they have armed security. They don't want a middle class.

Thank you teachers

Teachers are essential. Thank you for taking care of our children, helping them learn, even during a pandemic.

American greatness

Remember when Michelle Obama said " For the first time in my life I am proud to be an American?" I do, and I said then and still say I have always been proud to be an American. Remember when Gov. Cuomo said, "America never was that great?" I do, and I feel America was and is still the greatest nation on earth. Why would anyone put a party or group of people in power that is neither proud of our country or denies our greatness? There is no reason whatsoever. Think about this before you vote Nov. 3, our pride and greatness are at stake.