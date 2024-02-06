All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 25, 2023

Speak Out 8-25-23

A new school year has begun. Nationwide our schools are failing. When students graduate after 12 years in school, many can't read at a high school level, math and science scores are low -- the numbers don't lie. They have failed our students. No child left behind policies have failed...

Students behind

A new school year has begun. Nationwide our schools are failing. When students graduate after 12 years in school, many can't read at a high school level, math and science scores are low -- the numbers don't lie. They have failed our students. No child left behind policies have failed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cardinals baseball

This year's Cardinals are a total failure. The pitching was inconsistent to say the least. The position players made too many errors, which was not all their fault. Every day they had a different lineup, which also affected the hitting. They spend too much time on launch angle instead of batting average. They were weak at clutch hitting. Too many left on base in scoring position. No moving runners over. Bunting is almost obsolete. They don't hit and run. They have speed but steal very few bases even though MLB made bases larger.

Trump's indictment

After they were indicted in Georgia for conspiracy to commit election fraud, both Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani declared they were going to provide irrefutable proof of election fraud that happened in 2020. I'm sure Trump's faithful base is ready for the proof, but it's simply rehashed and repackaged lies, debunked conspiracy theories and sheer lunacy that they've been spewing since he lost. It's time to let justice take its course and move on from all these criminals.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillio...
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous ups...
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy