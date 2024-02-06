Speak Out 8-25-23

Cardinals baseball

This year's Cardinals are a total failure. The pitching was inconsistent to say the least. The position players made too many errors, which was not all their fault. Every day they had a different lineup, which also affected the hitting. They spend too much time on launch angle instead of batting average. They were weak at clutch hitting. Too many left on base in scoring position. No moving runners over. Bunting is almost obsolete. They don't hit and run. They have speed but steal very few bases even though MLB made bases larger.

Trump's indictment

After they were indicted in Georgia for conspiracy to commit election fraud, both Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani declared they were going to provide irrefutable proof of election fraud that happened in 2020. I'm sure Trump's faithful base is ready for the proof, but it's simply rehashed and repackaged lies, debunked conspiracy theories and sheer lunacy that they've been spewing since he lost. It's time to let justice take its course and move on from all these criminals.