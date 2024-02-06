Speak Out 8-25-20

Covid cases

A few weeks ago we were down to between one and five more virus cases. Now we are having 20 on average every day. Surely the rodeo wouldn't have anything to do with that since several never wore masks or were doing social distancing.

Dems don't care

Democrats are only interested in one thing and that is to win the election. People are without jobs and losing everything, and the Democrats proved that Saturday when they called a special meeting just for the postal services. They don't care about the people.