Speak Out 8-25-20

Joe Biden's theme song WAP by Cardi B tells me all I need to know about him. I will be voting for Trump as all God fearing people should. The song is pure trash!
I wish Missouri had all mail voting. By the way, only registered voters receive ballots. Sometimes that is not made clear.
A few weeks ago we were down to between one and five more virus cases. Now we are having 20 on average every day. Surely the rodeo wouldn't have anything to do with that since several never wore masks or were doing social distancing.
Democrats are only interested in one thing and that is to win the election. People are without jobs and losing everything, and the Democrats proved that Saturday when they called a special meeting just for the postal services. They don't care about the people.
