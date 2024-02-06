All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 25, 2020

Speak Out 8-25-20

Joe Biden's theme song WAP by Cardi B tells me all I need to know about him. I will be voting for Trump as all God fearing people should. The song is pure trash! I wish Missouri had all mail voting. By the way, only registered voters receive ballots. Sometimes that is not made clear...

Biden's music

Joe Biden's theme song WAP by Cardi B tells me all I need to know about him. I will be voting for Trump as all God fearing people should. The song is pure trash!

Voting by mail

I wish Missouri had all mail voting. By the way, only registered voters receive ballots. Sometimes that is not made clear.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Covid cases

A few weeks ago we were down to between one and five more virus cases. Now we are having 20 on average every day. Surely the rodeo wouldn't have anything to do with that since several never wore masks or were doing social distancing.

Dems don't care

Democrats are only interested in one thing and that is to win the election. People are without jobs and losing everything, and the Democrats proved that Saturday when they called a special meeting just for the postal services. They don't care about the people.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy