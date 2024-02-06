Speak Out 8/24/20

Overpaid white male Fox News anchor calls Mrs. Obama “hard” and “angry.” Better than calling her “nasty,” I suppose. A different perspective would be strong, educated, articulate and classy. All attributes that most 45 fans don’t appreciate or recognize.
The key takeover from the DNC convention: we NEED a decent human being as President of the United States. Not perfect, but decent. Oh, and someone who will work toward improving response to the pandemic. The opposite of what we currently have.
While President Trump is not always right, no one is, he always does the right thing even when it’s unpopular. The Democrats on the other hand tell people what is right no matter if it’s obvious it is wrong. Great leaders listen to other people’s opinion before making decisions even if they don’t agree with them. If you have a different opinion than what the Democratic leaders (Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer) have, you are wrong. I personally don’t like everything or how President Trump does things, but he has proved to make the right choices for the American people.
We hear on news for “women and minorities to get out and vote.” Think about it! Those statements from the news media is the most racist stir up. Until those statements stop, we will continue to have the news media encouraging racism! We should hear “All American people get out and vote.”
