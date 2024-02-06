Speak Out 8/24/20

Trump vs. Dems

While President Trump is not always right, no one is, he always does the right thing even when it’s unpopular. The Democrats on the other hand tell people what is right no matter if it’s obvious it is wrong. Great leaders listen to other people’s opinion before making decisions even if they don’t agree with them. If you have a different opinion than what the Democratic leaders (Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer) have, you are wrong. I personally don’t like everything or how President Trump does things, but he has proved to make the right choices for the American people.

Get out and vote

We hear on news for “women and minorities to get out and vote.” Think about it! Those statements from the news media is the most racist stir up. Until those statements stop, we will continue to have the news media encouraging racism! We should hear “All American people get out and vote.”