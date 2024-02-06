Speak Out 8/23/19

Why to protest

Protests against our government are not anti-American, they are pro-American. We have the right in this country to express concern, discontent, fears which are about love of this country and wanting it to be the best that it can be. Some of the directions that Trump is taking this country deserve protests. He is harming much of which makes us an exceptional country, worthy of admiration. We have lost this status.

Oak Ridge vote

Oak Ridge community, why did we vote on a bond project that half was only done and we don't have the money for the rest? I figured this would happen. That's why I voted no! You can't tell the community one thing and then do something else! Our admin and board better get it together. The community is not feeling well with the "improvements" and our financial future. And please don't ask for a tax increase because you can't manage money!

William Street

The William Street asphalting is great except for one spot, and it's an area that never quite gets fixed. The area is when you are traveling south on Mt. Auburn and crossing William street. The transition between what the highway department did and the existing Mt. Auburn pavement creates a drop off when driving across it. It has been like that for years. They normally taper it down in other areas when resurfacing, but this one spot gets left out each time they resurface William Street.