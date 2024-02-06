Speak Out 8-22-23

Republican James Comer is whining about obstruction of his committee from the Biden administration in their investigation of the "Biden Crime Family". What he really means is that he can't find any evidence anywhere to prove his allegations so he has to blame someone. To quote Rudy Giuliani, "We have plenty of theories but no evidence. "
I spoke to some Republican friends a few weeks ago who shockingly spoke out against Trump running for president, and we looked at each other in amazement, and I sheepishly agreed. It seems that being a Republican and not supporting Trump is uncomfortable in our region, but I think many would be surprised that since that conversation, I've found many who "secretly" agree! And we are the ones who can sway others because we are on the same party. I encourage all of us to speak our opinions, respect others' opinions and support a good candidate together.
If you have money to burn you have two choices; take it out to your backyard and literally burn it or donate it to Donald Trump's legal defense fund. The results will be the same.
