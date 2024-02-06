All sections
Opinion
August 21, 2021

Speak Out 8-22-21

Great coverage of Covid in today's paper (8/19/21). Thank you, Southeast Missourian! To the Cards fan complaining about their mediocrity, things could be worse. You could be a Cubs fan! The only thing keeping Biden from being removed office is the person who would take his place. No one wants Harris to become president. She is more inept than Biden. What a shame, of all the people the Democrats could have run for president and we got these two...

Great coverage

Great coverage of Covid in today's paper (8/19/21). Thank you, Southeast Missourian!

Cubs fan?

To the Cards fan complaining about their mediocrity, things could be worse. You could be a Cubs fan!

Inept president

The only thing keeping Biden from being removed office is the person who would take his place. No one wants Harris to become president. She is more inept than Biden. What a shame, of all the people the Democrats could have run for president and we got these two.

Economics

It's funny that people think businesses can set whatever prices they wish. Supply and demand; and competition constantly force businesses to mark prices lower than they wish. So when wages are artificially inflated due to wage controls, businesses do take a hit to earnings, but it can't all come from there. The public is going to see a price increase, and that will negate the increase in wages.

Aid to Haiti

It's time we reaccessed giving aid to Haiti. We have been providing them with aid for 75 years. They are now worse off than when we started. It is clearly not working. It's time to use that aid to help the U.S.

Afghanistan

Where are the Democrats, they spent four years attacking President Donald Trump and his family making up many stories that led to impeachment hearings. Now Biden has put our country in dire straits. Our national security is in jeopardy. There are Americans stranded in Afghanistan and fearing for their life. Biden told them if they can get to the airport they would be brought home, but they are on their own to get to the airport. This is embarrassing and demoralizing. Where is the so-called squad? Their silence says a lot about their character.

Eviction restriction

Biden's extension of the eviction restrictions against the wishes of the Supreme Court is an impeachment-level offense. He needs to be put on trial and removed from office. That is worse than anything that Trump did.

Afghanistan blame

It didn't take long for Republicans to start the blame game for Afghanistan. Doesn't matter that Trump wanted the troops out and even started the process before he lost the election. Nope, Biden simply finished what Trump started and the entire thing is Biden's fault.

Private school

Here is a novel idea. Parents with school-age children who are receiving Biden's refundable Child Tax Credit can use this money to send their children to private/charter schools or use it to fund their home schooling efforts. This will by-pass the Common Core educations students are subjected in government schools.

Biden and Carter

The border, gas prices, inflation, Afghanistan. The Biden Administration is a complete disaster! The only person happy about the job Biden is doing is Jimmy Carter, who will move from bring our worst modern day President to second worst.

