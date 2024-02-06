Speak Out 8-22-21

Great coverage

Great coverage of Covid in today's paper (8/19/21). Thank you, Southeast Missourian!

Cubs fan?

To the Cards fan complaining about their mediocrity, things could be worse. You could be a Cubs fan!

Inept president

The only thing keeping Biden from being removed office is the person who would take his place. No one wants Harris to become president. She is more inept than Biden. What a shame, of all the people the Democrats could have run for president and we got these two.

Economics

It's funny that people think businesses can set whatever prices they wish. Supply and demand; and competition constantly force businesses to mark prices lower than they wish. So when wages are artificially inflated due to wage controls, businesses do take a hit to earnings, but it can't all come from there. The public is going to see a price increase, and that will negate the increase in wages.

Aid to Haiti

It's time we reaccessed giving aid to Haiti. We have been providing them with aid for 75 years. They are now worse off than when we started. It is clearly not working. It's time to use that aid to help the U.S.