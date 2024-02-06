Speak Out 8/22/19

If Trump and Company use every weapon in their economic arsenal for a recession that "isn't a recession," what do they plan to do when the next big one hits? Pass the popcorn. This is going to get interesting.
Uptown Jackson businesses are the only businesses operating in the world whose owners think additional foot traffic (compliments of Homecomers) is a bad thing. Here's your sign.
I would like to thank the Missourian for printing the article by Gene Lyons on the opinion page August 19th. Could you print more articles by Mr. Lyons, maybe in your Saturday edition. His articles would be a welcome change from the lengthy right-wing drivel by our local lawyer and supporter of that guy in the White House!
