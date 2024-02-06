All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 22, 2019

Speak Out 8/22/19

If Trump and Company use every weapon in their economic arsenal for a recession that "isn't a recession," what do they plan to do when the next big one hits? Pass the popcorn. This is going to get interesting. Uptown Jackson businesses are the only businesses operating in the world whose owners think additional foot traffic (compliments of Homecomers) is a bad thing. Here's your sign...

Recession discussion

If Trump and Company use every weapon in their economic arsenal for a recession that "isn't a recession," what do they plan to do when the next big one hits? Pass the popcorn. This is going to get interesting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Homecomers traffic

Uptown Jackson businesses are the only businesses operating in the world whose owners think additional foot traffic (compliments of Homecomers) is a bad thing. Here's your sign.

Lyons column

I would like to thank the Missourian for printing the article by Gene Lyons on the opinion page August 19th. Could you print more articles by Mr. Lyons, maybe in your Saturday edition. His articles would be a welcome change from the lengthy right-wing drivel by our local lawyer and supporter of that guy in the White House!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused I...
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Lowry: Trump's strong start
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy