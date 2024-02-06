Speak Out 8/22/19

Homecomers traffic

Uptown Jackson businesses are the only businesses operating in the world whose owners think additional foot traffic (compliments of Homecomers) is a bad thing. Here's your sign.

Lyons column

I would like to thank the Missourian for printing the article by Gene Lyons on the opinion page August 19th. Could you print more articles by Mr. Lyons, maybe in your Saturday edition. His articles would be a welcome change from the lengthy right-wing drivel by our local lawyer and supporter of that guy in the White House!