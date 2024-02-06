All sections
OpinionAugust 22, 2017
Speak Out 8-22-17
I read the recent article about the lifeguards saving the life of the 5-year-old, and they should be very proud of how well they handled this situation. After reading an earlier article and hearing the news reports on TV and radio, I can't help but wonder where in the world the mother was at the time. ...

Lifeguard rescue

I read the recent article about the lifeguards saving the life of the 5-year-old, and they should be very proud of how well they handled this situation. After reading an earlier article and hearing the news reports on TV and radio, I can't help but wonder where in the world the mother was at the time. Did she not notice something was wrong? This child was 5 years old, for goodness' sake, and her mom should have been watching her very closely from the side or right there in the water with her. Parents need to be parents! Get off your cell, stop chatting with other adults, and spend time with your kids. The pool, water park, skating rink, amusement park, and so on are not babysitters!

Earthquake readiness

Just a reminder that earthquake preparedness is an ongoing task. The New Madrid Fault Line has been relatively quiet for many decades, but it still has the potential to become dangerously active at any time. If you are reading this, please take the time to learn what you can do to prepare for an earthquake and tell your friends and family to do the same. The website of the Missouri Department of Public Safety is a good place to start.

Park junk

In addition to Joe Sullivan's comments on the sculpture, I would like to add that the city and county parks are being destroyed by the junkiness and lack of taste. The serenity and beauty are gone because of too many play areas and buildings. The rock at County Park is ugly and garrish in color and detracts from the simplicity the area once had. The people planning our parks have no taste or judgment. It's as if they sit down and say "what else can we put in?" Please stop cluttering our once beautiful parks.

Coach's tweet

It was refreshing to read a recent tweet from SEMO head coach Rekha Patterson praising a sheriff's deputy for not issuing her a ticket. With the recent coverage this newspaper provides on all of law enforcement's shortcomings, it's nice to see someone issuing a thank you. Maybe the Missourian can follow suit.

Speak Out
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the Editor
Related
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
