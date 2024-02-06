Speak Out 8-22-17

Lifeguard rescue

I read the recent article about the lifeguards saving the life of the 5-year-old, and they should be very proud of how well they handled this situation. After reading an earlier article and hearing the news reports on TV and radio, I can't help but wonder where in the world the mother was at the time. Did she not notice something was wrong? This child was 5 years old, for goodness' sake, and her mom should have been watching her very closely from the side or right there in the water with her. Parents need to be parents! Get off your cell, stop chatting with other adults, and spend time with your kids. The pool, water park, skating rink, amusement park, and so on are not babysitters!

Earthquake readiness

Just a reminder that earthquake preparedness is an ongoing task. The New Madrid Fault Line has been relatively quiet for many decades, but it still has the potential to become dangerously active at any time. If you are reading this, please take the time to learn what you can do to prepare for an earthquake and tell your friends and family to do the same. The website of the Missouri Department of Public Safety is a good place to start.