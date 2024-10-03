All sections
OpinionAugust 20, 2022
Speak Out 8-21-22
Albert Pujols is giving Cardinals fans a lot of cheer about. Not only is the team playing well, but No. 5 is chasing history in the home run books. Here's hoping he reaches 700. Once again, mainstream media is totally missing the point as to why Liz Cheney lost in what CNN says is "maybe the 2nd-worst loss [ever] for a House incumbent." Yes, her vote to impeach Trump hurt her; yes, the way she chose to campaign this time around may have hurt her. ...

Pujols' season

Albert Pujols is giving Cardinals fans a lot of cheer about. Not only is the team playing well, but No. 5 is chasing history in the home run books. Here's hoping he reaches 700.

Cheney's defeat

Once again, mainstream media is totally missing the point as to why Liz Cheney lost in what CNN says is "maybe the 2nd-worst loss [ever] for a House incumbent." Yes, her vote to impeach Trump hurt her; yes, the way she chose to campaign this time around may have hurt her. But what hurt her and what SHOULD have hurt her is that midway through Trump's presidency she completely stopped doing her job. She stopped representing the voters of Wyoming and instead focused all her attention, as evidenced not only by her actions but by her own assertions over and over, on removing Trump from office and on making sure he never be elected president again. She allowed her personal obsession to stop her from doing her job; worse, she abused by using it for her sole agenda and not to do what she swore under oath to do.

Espionage Act

If I took highly classified documents from the federal government and kept them in a closet, I would be subject to prosecution under the Espionage Act. Donald Trump took highly classified documents from the federal government and kept them in a closet. The only difference between us is that Trump's closet is bigger and more expensive. Other than that we are both subject to the same laws.

Speak Out
