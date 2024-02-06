Speak Out 8/21/19

The so-called liberal ruling class elites are probably high fiving each other for encouraging the leftist educational complex to indoctrinate students with hate for the United States. The most recent event demonstrating these lessons was a very privileged U.S. athlete taking a knee during the playing of his country's national anthem at a Pan Am Games medal presentation ceremony. Yet, the protesters in Hong Kong are wrapping themselves in the US Flag and the principles it represents as they face the very real probability of falling victims to another Tienanmen Square crackdown. Go figure?
The asphalt patch jobs are not cutting it on concrete streets. I have been on multiple concrete streets that have had a band aid asphalt patch job. Why not fix them properly the first time. Concrete streets all over Cape are getting in really bad shape.
What does one do to get rid of two kittens when none of the animal shelters can take them. They're both healthy and have their shots and are fixed. They were dropped off on her step on the winter cold. My sister kindly took them in and, although she is on a limited income, had them fixed and shots up to date.
Regarding MoDOT resurfacing William Street: They also did an excellent job of resurfacing Highway 61 through the city of Cape AND even came back later and smoothed out the rough areas that were missed! Now, if we could just get the city of Cape to learn how to make smooth patches of pot holes and big cracks in the streets it would be nice! It's like they don't really care.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.