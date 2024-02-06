All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 21, 2019

Speak Out 8/21/19

The so-called liberal ruling class elites are probably high fiving each other for encouraging the leftist educational complex to indoctrinate students with hate for the United States. The most recent event demonstrating these lessons was a very privileged U.S. ...

Leftist athlete

The so-called liberal ruling class elites are probably high fiving each other for encouraging the leftist educational complex to indoctrinate students with hate for the United States. The most recent event demonstrating these lessons was a very privileged U.S. athlete taking a knee during the playing of his country's national anthem at a Pan Am Games medal presentation ceremony. Yet, the protesters in Hong Kong are wrapping themselves in the US Flag and the principles it represents as they face the very real probability of falling victims to another Tienanmen Square crackdown. Go figure?

Patchwork

The asphalt patch jobs are not cutting it on concrete streets. I have been on multiple concrete streets that have had a band aid asphalt patch job. Why not fix them properly the first time. Concrete streets all over Cape are getting in really bad shape.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Help for cats

What does one do to get rid of two kittens when none of the animal shelters can take them. They're both healthy and have their shots and are fixed. They were dropped off on her step on the winter cold. My sister kindly took them in and, although she is on a limited income, had them fixed and shots up to date.

Roadwork

Regarding MoDOT resurfacing William Street: They also did an excellent job of resurfacing Highway 61 through the city of Cape AND even came back later and smoothed out the rough areas that were missed! Now, if we could just get the city of Cape to learn how to make smooth patches of pot holes and big cracks in the streets it would be nice! It's like they don't really care.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immig...
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Lowry: Trump's strong start
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
OpinionDec. 9
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
OpinionDec. 9
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
Prayer 12-9-24
OpinionDec. 9
Prayer 12-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy