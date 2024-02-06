Speak Out 8/21/19

Leftist athlete

The so-called liberal ruling class elites are probably high fiving each other for encouraging the leftist educational complex to indoctrinate students with hate for the United States. The most recent event demonstrating these lessons was a very privileged U.S. athlete taking a knee during the playing of his country's national anthem at a Pan Am Games medal presentation ceremony. Yet, the protesters in Hong Kong are wrapping themselves in the US Flag and the principles it represents as they face the very real probability of falling victims to another Tienanmen Square crackdown. Go figure?

Patchwork

The asphalt patch jobs are not cutting it on concrete streets. I have been on multiple concrete streets that have had a band aid asphalt patch job. Why not fix them properly the first time. Concrete streets all over Cape are getting in really bad shape.