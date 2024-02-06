All sections
OpinionAugust 21, 2017
Speak Out 8/21/17
My husband and I just returned from a short vacation with our 8-year-old grandson. We went to an aquarium and a zoo. Both were very nice. They lacked one thing, however. Benches to sit and rest on. Do you know the number of grandparents raising grandchildren? If you have no idea, go to a "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren" meeting at St. ...

Need chairs

My husband and I just returned from a short vacation with our 8-year-old grandson. We went to an aquarium and a zoo. Both were very nice. They lacked one thing, however. Benches to sit and rest on. Do you know the number of grandparents raising grandchildren? If you have no idea, go to a "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren" meeting at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Cape Girardeau. Full house! So, for the city of Cape Girardeau, please remember we want to take our grandchildren, who have suffered enough to such activities. I hope there will be benches at the fair this year, also. Only seating we have seen in the past is for food and drink consumers. Think about these children and the grandparents who give to them.

Who is using?

Who is benefiting from the money that was collected/earmarked for an new indoor hitting facility at Capaha Park? Someone must be, as there is no visible evidence it is being used for its intended purpose, the construction of a building.

Speak Out
