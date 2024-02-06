Speak Out 8-20-23

Top-heavy district

I'd like to offer some friendly advice to the Jackson school system about why we, the residents, won't pass any more tax increases. At the most recent school board meeting, we listened to the superintendent, two associate superintendents and two assistant superintendents. Five superintendents is ridiculous, especially considering their salaries and narrow areas of focus. I have little interest in giving up more tax money until the district stops paying administrators $105,000 to $128,000.