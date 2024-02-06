All sections
August 19, 2023

Speak Out 8-20-23

Another $200 million for Ukraine but just $12.3 million for disasters in the U.S. Biden has it wrong again. Come on, man. How much of a kickback is the Biden family getting from Ukraine? The poor souls in Hawaii are probably wondering where there governments priorities lie. It certainly is not with our own citizens...

Hawaii, not Ukraine

Another $200 million for Ukraine but just $12.3 million for disasters in the U.S. Biden has it wrong again. Come on, man. How much of a kickback is the Biden family getting from Ukraine? The poor souls in Hawaii are probably wondering where there governments priorities lie. It certainly is not with our own citizens.

Top-heavy district

I'd like to offer some friendly advice to the Jackson school system about why we, the residents, won't pass any more tax increases. At the most recent school board meeting, we listened to the superintendent, two associate superintendents and two assistant superintendents. Five superintendents is ridiculous, especially considering their salaries and narrow areas of focus. I have little interest in giving up more tax money until the district stops paying administrators $105,000 to $128,000.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

