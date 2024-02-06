Speak Out 8/20/19

Jackson purchases

I'm not sure what teachers in Jackson are buying out of their own pockets. Parents have to send Kleenex boxes in addition to providing everything on the school supply lists. The district provides laptops and iPads. The JR2 Foundation buys additional projectors, software, and basically anything on a wish list. Various organizations purchase and stock backpacks, as well as shoes, coats, and clothes for those in need.

Glueck post

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck should be removed from office. Anyone who posts a picture of a woman being spanked should never hold an office in government.