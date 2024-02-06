All sections
OpinionAugust 20, 2019

Speak Out 8/20/19

Democrats' faux outrage comes and goes with the blowing of the wind. The causes of the day won't matter tomorrow. Remember when they were going to close Gitmo? Pass meaningful immigration reform? End the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? I'm not sure what teachers in Jackson are buying out of their own pockets. ...

Dems' outrage

Democrats' faux outrage comes and goes with the blowing of the wind. The causes of the day won't matter tomorrow. Remember when they were going to close Gitmo? Pass meaningful immigration reform? End the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan?

Jackson purchases

I'm not sure what teachers in Jackson are buying out of their own pockets. Parents have to send Kleenex boxes in addition to providing everything on the school supply lists. The district provides laptops and iPads. The JR2 Foundation buys additional projectors, software, and basically anything on a wish list. Various organizations purchase and stock backpacks, as well as shoes, coats, and clothes for those in need.

Glueck post

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck should be removed from office. Anyone who posts a picture of a woman being spanked should never hold an office in government.

Story Tags
Speak Out
