Speak Out 8-20-17

Kudos to Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder for being appointed to a delta area leadership position. I am confident Mr. Kinder can pull the entire area out of what many consider intractable poverty. Though it might deviate from his political philosophy a bit, I am going to encourage him to promote a program of government mandated land redistribution and/or the establishment of collective farms.
When is the Cape street department going to remove the speed bump on the north side of Mount Auburn and Independence street? This was created months ago when someone put too much asphalt in a crack. We don't need a speed bump on a street with a 35 mph speed limit!