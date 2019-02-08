Speak Out 8/2/19

Youth football

The Jackson area youth football program has been a real mess for several years. They can barely field enough teams to play each other. The Cape youth tackle league is in even worse shape. Eventually, they need to look at a new direction and some new leadership.

MoDOT plan

If MoDOT would really like to save money on the Center Junction interchange and bridge replacement, then forget the diverging diamond and just replace the bridges and overlay the concrete on Highway 61 to smooth it out. The interchange is in no way in need of a diverging diamond, this is just the new flavor of the month and our local MoDOT engineers would like to get in on the fun. Take the money you save and use it to repair additional roads and bridges, which would be the prudent thing to do with the taxpayers' money.