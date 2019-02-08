Speak Out 8/2/19

The Jackson area youth football program has been a real mess for several years. They can barely field enough teams to play each other. The Cape youth tackle league is in even worse shape. Eventually, they need to look at a new direction and some new leadership.
If MoDOT would really like to save money on the Center Junction interchange and bridge replacement, then forget the diverging diamond and just replace the bridges and overlay the concrete on Highway 61 to smooth it out. The interchange is in no way in need of a diverging diamond, this is just the new flavor of the month and our local MoDOT engineers would like to get in on the fun. Take the money you save and use it to repair additional roads and bridges, which would be the prudent thing to do with the taxpayers' money.
I use the outer roads as much as possible to stay away from the idiots on the interstate who think they are in Germany on the Autobahn. Traffic from Scott City into Cape Girardeau is like a war zone in the hours between 6 and 8 a.m. People need to slow down; it's not just your life in jeopardy, it's the lives of others.
Please, doctors, our time is valuable also. This past week I had a doctor appointment for 1:15 p.m. I was told I needed to fill out some new forms as a new computer had been installed. I arrived at 12:45 p.m., filled out the necessary papers. The nurse called me at 1:30 p.m. I answered her preliminary questions. She left met at 1:35 p.m. The doctor came at 2 p.m. and stayed with me until 2:05 p.m. (Five minutes.) I made another appointment for six months. I'm not sure that I will make the next appointment.
