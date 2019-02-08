All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 2, 2019

Speak Out 8/2/19

The Jackson area youth football program has been a real mess for several years. They can barely field enough teams to play each other. The Cape youth tackle league is in even worse shape. Eventually, they need to look at a new direction and some new leadership...

Youth football

The Jackson area youth football program has been a real mess for several years. They can barely field enough teams to play each other. The Cape youth tackle league is in even worse shape. Eventually, they need to look at a new direction and some new leadership.

MoDOT plan

If MoDOT would really like to save money on the Center Junction interchange and bridge replacement, then forget the diverging diamond and just replace the bridges and overlay the concrete on Highway 61 to smooth it out. The interchange is in no way in need of a diverging diamond, this is just the new flavor of the month and our local MoDOT engineers would like to get in on the fun. Take the money you save and use it to repair additional roads and bridges, which would be the prudent thing to do with the taxpayers' money.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Slow down

I use the outer roads as much as possible to stay away from the idiots on the interstate who think they are in Germany on the Autobahn. Traffic from Scott City into Cape Girardeau is like a war zone in the hours between 6 and 8 a.m. People need to slow down; it's not just your life in jeopardy, it's the lives of others.

Waiting time

Please, doctors, our time is valuable also. This past week I had a doctor appointment for 1:15 p.m. I was told I needed to fill out some new forms as a new computer had been installed. I arrived at 12:45 p.m., filled out the necessary papers. The nurse called me at 1:30 p.m. I answered her preliminary questions. She left met at 1:35 p.m. The doctor came at 2 p.m. and stayed with me until 2:05 p.m. (Five minutes.) I made another appointment for six months. I'm not sure that I will make the next appointment.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy