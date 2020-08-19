Speak Out 8/19/20

Postal service

The United Sates postal Service has been failing for many years, while UPS and FedEx have been making a profit year after year. The biggest difference is government involvement in USPS, wages and retirement are comparable. Either fund the postal service entirely or privatize them and let them turn it around or fail. I'm sure UPS or FedEx would be more efficient than what we have now and employees would feel more secure.

Rose Garden

We drove through Capaha Park using the west side entrance. What happened to the once beautiful Rose Garden? It is nothing but a bed of weeds! A once beautiful green space in our city is now a weed-filled lot. Anyone?