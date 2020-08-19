All sections
Opinion
August 19, 2020

Speak Out 8/19/20

The United Sates postal Service has been failing for many years, while UPS and FedEx have been making a profit year after year. The biggest difference is government involvement in USPS, wages and retirement are comparable. Either fund the postal service entirely or privatize them and let them turn it around or fail. I'm sure UPS or FedEx would be more efficient than what we have now and employees would feel more secure.

Postal service

The United Sates postal Service has been failing for many years, while UPS and FedEx have been making a profit year after year. The biggest difference is government involvement in USPS, wages and retirement are comparable. Either fund the postal service entirely or privatize them and let them turn it around or fail. I'm sure UPS or FedEx would be more efficient than what we have now and employees would feel more secure.

Rose Garden

We drove through Capaha Park using the west side entrance. What happened to the once beautiful Rose Garden? It is nothing but a bed of weeds! A once beautiful green space in our city is now a weed-filled lot. Anyone?

Roundabout weeds

Why is the Lexington roundabout not cared for? Weeds overrun it. Other roundabouts have well cared for landscaping.

Capahas

Congratulations to the Capahas baseball team on a successful season. Although they came up short in the playoffs, the team had a good run this summer and were a welcome respite from the pandemic fears.

Splash pad

The splash pad in Capaha Park is such a nice addition to the city. Almost anytime I drive by Capaha Park there are children enjoying the new feature. It's been one of the city's more popular additions.

Speak Out
