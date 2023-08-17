All sections
OpinionAugust 17, 2023

Speak Out 8-17-23

Trump wants the judge in DC removed from his Jan. 6 case because Obama appointed her but wants the judge in Florida to stay on his stolen documents case because he appointed her. I believe that's called a two-tiered justice system. Bidenomics? Higher gas, higher groceries, higher interest rates. Open borders, too. Yeah, we need more of this. NOT. Trump 2024, got to save America again!...

Picking judges

Trump wants the judge in DC removed from his Jan. 6 case because Obama appointed her but wants the judge in Florida to stay on his stolen documents case because he appointed her. I believe that's called a two-tiered justice system.

Fixing Biden's mess

Bidenomics? Higher gas, higher groceries, higher interest rates. Open borders, too. Yeah, we need more of this. NOT. Trump 2024, got to save America again!

Pond or lagoon?

No matter how many times the Southeast Missourian calls it the Capaha Park POND, it's the LAGOON.

Speak Out
