OpinionAugust 16, 2017

Speak Out 8-16-17

Thank you to the two ladies that brightened our somewhat sad day by bringing snacks to the Critical Care waiting room. We were waiting to see a relative that had been in an accident and these ladies were kind and caring. You said your church was Mercy Hill and you definitely showed mercy. It is good to know people really do care...

Mercy Hill

Thank you to the two ladies that brightened our somewhat sad day by bringing snacks to the Critical Care waiting room. We were waiting to see a relative that had been in an accident and these ladies were kind and caring. You said your church was Mercy Hill and you definitely showed mercy. It is good to know people really do care.

Shed is rusted

The city storage shed in Capaha Park on Parkview Drive is a total disgrace. Part of the metal roof is missing, things are piled around it, it is rusting and looks like it should be on an abandoned farm. I was there for a baseball game and was embarrassed that the visiting team and fans had to look at it.

The Tiger

Kudos to The Tiger staff for an awesome first issue. It was fun and informative reading about the new administrators and counselors, seeing the student body and class officers and reading the advice to students. Great wisdom! And the survey results were interesting. Clearly, Central High School is an awesome place to go to school. And reading The Tiger is an important part of that! Great job reporters! And thank you to the Southeast Missourian or the school district or whomever for distributing The Tiger to all of us in the community.

