Speak Out 8/15/19

ICE is just doing their job. What everyone seems to leave out when they are commenting on this is that they are not just immigrants. They are illegal immigrants. They are breaking the law. If you or I break the law we should expect the same. They were working, but how can they pay taxes if they don't have a Social Security number? Then they are breaking other laws by not paying taxes.
The Democrats say they have a gun plan that will work for America and want it made into U.S. law. They want background checks, no concealed permits, and only small capacity magazines. This is the same plan that they have implemented many years ago in Democratic-controlled Chicago and it doesn't work. Chicago has between 20 and 60 shootings each weekend.
City governments only seem sporadically interested in saving money when it's convenient. Jackson wastes money on cemetery buildings and Taj Mahal bathrooms while Cape does so on swimming pools and SportsPlex subsidies. Yet both complain at MoDOT's Center Junction plan.
Illinois just signed into law a requirement that LGBQT history is taught in all schools and another law allowing kids to smoke marijuana before and after school if they're "registered." Illinois: here's your sign.
