OpinionAugust 13, 2022
Speak Out 8-14-22
The Biden administration is denying we are in a recession when the GDP has been in negative territory for the last six months. A good leader recognizes problems and does what it takes to solve it, and a great leader sees problems in the future and tries to do things before it develops. But if a leader fails to even admit there is a problem it will get worse than it should, and in the private sector that leader would be fired...

Solve problems

Teachable lessons

With all the economic turmoil happening in this country and the world, I would hope when school starts economic teachers will talk about how this all started. First the demand to raise the minimum wage to a livable wage instead of encouraging people to move up in a company by taking on more responsibility and learning more. The present administration war on fossil fuels adding more regulation and putting a stop to key pipelines. The government spending trillions of dollars that we don't have and printing money devaluating our dollar. Keeping interest rates too low for too long and now raising them while in a recession. For decades encouraging businesses to produce everything we buy from China which is becoming more clear that they are our enemy and have used us to build up their military and uses slave labor. All this has caused inflation to a rate we haven't seen in 40 years and will probably get worse.

Speak Out
