Speak Out 8-14-22

Teachable lessons

With all the economic turmoil happening in this country and the world, I would hope when school starts economic teachers will talk about how this all started. First the demand to raise the minimum wage to a livable wage instead of encouraging people to move up in a company by taking on more responsibility and learning more. The present administration war on fossil fuels adding more regulation and putting a stop to key pipelines. The government spending trillions of dollars that we don't have and printing money devaluating our dollar. Keeping interest rates too low for too long and now raising them while in a recession. For decades encouraging businesses to produce everything we buy from China which is becoming more clear that they are our enemy and have used us to build up their military and uses slave labor. All this has caused inflation to a rate we haven't seen in 40 years and will probably get worse.