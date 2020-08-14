Speak Out 8/14/20

Socialism begins

In the early '80s we had an economic slowdown. In 2001, we had 9/11 and another slowdown. In 2008, we had the housing crash. These events were no fault of millions of people that were affected financially. If you lost your job you signed up for state unemployment benefits. If you lost your business, you filed bankruptcy, the federal government didn't hand out trillions of dollars that we don't have. Now the politicians want to give people more money to not work, plus give everyone $1,200 for the second time this year. I am a Trump supporter, but I disagree with giving money to people not to work. The Democrats love this. They want to give more money. This is the beginning of socialism, and the Republicans are helping them. The $600 people got is equivalent to $15.00 per hour for a 40 hour workweek, and they got this on top of their state unemployment benefit. Is this going to be the end of our freedoms? We are getting closer to bankruptcy every day. Sooner or later inflation will rise and the dollar will be worthless.

Stormwater tax

The city is going to use the money that they are getting from the bill that was passed to take care of storm water problems to use on moving the ballparks. They have no concern when their citizens have 3 to 4 feet of water to cross their property and destroy their fences or anything they would want to use their lawns for.

Wasted funds

The city needs to use the money provided by the passing of the bill for stormwater to take care of all the stormwater problems before spending it on some of their pet projects. That was what it was passed for and should only be used for that purpose. If not needed then give back to the citizens. It seems that is the problem of much getting done the right way in the city of Cape Girardeau.