August 12, 2023

Speak Out 8-13-23

Tyson Food plant

The news of Tyson Food closing its plant in Dexter is devastating to almost 700 employees and many others who support the plant's daily operations. This is a direct result of the inflation we all are facing. Three other plants will be closed also. The Biden administration is responsible for the downturn in the economy, forcing companies to downsize in order to stay in business.

Speak Out

