Speak Out 8/12/21

Kudos to the Cape Municipal Band for giving Cape such a wonderful summer concert series in the Kinder Performance Hall. The Municipal Band, under the direction of Neil Casey, is outstanding and deserves our thanks and our support.
Has anyone noticed that the Chicago White Sox are 10.5 games ahead of the 2nd place team and the Cardinals are 10.5 games behind the 1st place team and in 3rd place. Tony LaRussa is the manager of the White Sox. I know many people didn't like him when he was in St Louis, but he is a winner. Everywhere he's been he made each team better, even in upper management teams were better. This is not to say Mike Shildt is a bad manager. He doesn't have the experience that LaRussa has, but he has done a good job. Last year he proved he can manage with all the problems with COVID-19. Last year the Cardinals made the playoffs. This year he lost almost every starting pitcher at different times this season. The relief pitchers have been over worked and have had a difficult time throwing strikes, but through it all Shildt has stayed positive. I believe he will be a great manager in the future. This has been a disappointing season so far, but the future looks good with all the young players starting to play to their potential and the experience of the veterans. If ownership allows upper management to spend the money it will take to get high quality free agents, World Series games will be in St. Louis soon.
We think that waiting until 10% of the school children get Covid-19, before requiring all to wear mask, is really dumb.
The crisis at the southern boarder is getting worse by the day. Over 1 million illegal immigrants have invaded our country since January, many have COVID-19. They are loaded on buses and dropped off to cities and towns across America. Mayors and other officials are being overwhelmed. Local medical facilities and social programs along with charities are told they have to take care of their needs, and taxpayers are paying the bills. We have many homeless, many uninsured and many families living in poverty. These will be the people who are hurt the most. America is the greatest country on earth with the most giving people in the world, but there has to be law and order.
MoDOT, stop using concrete guard rails. A person hitting a concrete guard rail has very little chance of living. A person hitting a metal guard rail could survive. But it would cost MoDOT $400 to replace the guard rail. MoDOT saving money by replacing metal with concrete does not make sense when it comes to saving lives.
