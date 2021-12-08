Speak Out 8/12/21

Bravo, encore

Kudos to the Cape Municipal Band for giving Cape such a wonderful summer concert series in the Kinder Performance Hall. The Municipal Band, under the direction of Neil Casey, is outstanding and deserves our thanks and our support.

Remember LaRussa?

Has anyone noticed that the Chicago White Sox are 10.5 games ahead of the 2nd place team and the Cardinals are 10.5 games behind the 1st place team and in 3rd place. Tony LaRussa is the manager of the White Sox. I know many people didn't like him when he was in St Louis, but he is a winner. Everywhere he's been he made each team better, even in upper management teams were better. This is not to say Mike Shildt is a bad manager. He doesn't have the experience that LaRussa has, but he has done a good job. Last year he proved he can manage with all the problems with COVID-19. Last year the Cardinals made the playoffs. This year he lost almost every starting pitcher at different times this season. The relief pitchers have been over worked and have had a difficult time throwing strikes, but through it all Shildt has stayed positive. I believe he will be a great manager in the future. This has been a disappointing season so far, but the future looks good with all the young players starting to play to their potential and the experience of the veterans. If ownership allows upper management to spend the money it will take to get high quality free agents, World Series games will be in St. Louis soon.