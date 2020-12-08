Speak Out 8/12/20

Clinton backstage

If Joe Biden is not able to make it to the finish line as the Democratic presidential candidate, I am certain that Hillary Clinton is waiting backstage, fully prepared, to step in as the Democratic presidential candidate.

US and WHO

The European Union is leading the discussion about the World Health Organization and that is a good thing. The U.S. has pulled out of supporting WHO (against our best interests), yet The Trump Administration seems to think they still get to boss the rest of the world around. They wanted out of leading the world, so be it. They also need to accept that means they no longer lead the world. No cake. No eat too.