Speak Out 8/12/20

There were three stories on the front of Saturdays sports page. One telling of SEMO canceling practice due to COVID-19 concerns, one telling of the Cardinals canceling a series because of COVID and the third telling of Jackson Football traveling across two states for a game. If professional teams and universities are canceling, maybe the high schools shouldn't be traveling almost 200 miles. Jackson R2 did such a good job with everything else, why did they do this?
If Joe Biden is not able to make it to the finish line as the Democratic presidential candidate, I am certain that Hillary Clinton is waiting backstage, fully prepared, to step in as the Democratic presidential candidate.
The European Union is leading the discussion about the World Health Organization and that is a good thing. The U.S. has pulled out of supporting WHO (against our best interests), yet The Trump Administration seems to think they still get to boss the rest of the world around. They wanted out of leading the world, so be it. They also need to accept that means they no longer lead the world. No cake. No eat too.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.