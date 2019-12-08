Speak Out 8/12/19

Appalling

The picture of 10- and 6-year-old boys playing in the Mississippi River in [Wednesday’s] paper was appalling. Not only is the River way too dangerous to play in, these are still floodwaters full of petroleum, sewage, disease and more. Then, you posted several more pictures on the website as if this was the right thing to do!

Help the cops

If you remember when Thompson and Tucker killed the two Cape Police officers. They had guns that would go through a engine block. The police guns wouldn’t even go through the metal car doors. That put the police in a disadvantage. We have the same problem now. Except it is they are going against guns that can shoot lots more bullets. The high capacity magazines need to be outlawed. They also could be turned in and, if not, a big fine if you had one. Or do you not care for the men and women that put their life on the line everyday?