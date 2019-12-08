All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionAugust 12, 2019

Speak Out 8/12/19

I would like to commend MoDOT for the excellent resurfacing of William Street from Kingshighway to Mount Auburn Road. The work was all done at night. It was striped and finished in record time. The surface is a smooth ride now. The picture of 10- and 6-year-old boys playing in the Mississippi River in today's paper was appalling. ...

Smooth job

I would like to commend MoDOT for the excellent resurfacing of William Street from Kingshighway to Mount Auburn Road. The work was all done at night. It was striped and finished in record time. The surface is a smooth ride now.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appalling

The picture of 10- and 6-year-old boys playing in the Mississippi River in [Wednesday’s] paper was appalling. Not only is the River way too dangerous to play in, these are still floodwaters full of petroleum, sewage, disease and more. Then, you posted several more pictures on the website as if this was the right thing to do!

Help the cops

If you remember when Thompson and Tucker killed the two Cape Police officers. They had guns that would go through a engine block. The police guns wouldn’t even go through the metal car doors. That put the police in a disadvantage. We have the same problem now. Except it is they are going against guns that can shoot lots more bullets. The high capacity magazines need to be outlawed. They also could be turned in and, if not, a big fine if you had one. Or do you not care for the men and women that put their life on the line everyday?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress ...
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Prayer 12-2-24
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
Losing trust in leaders
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy