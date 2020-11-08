Speak Out 8/11/20

Every vote counts! And if you don't believe that just ask former State Rep. Kathy Swan who lost by less than 150 votes out of more that 32,000.
Facts coming out appear to refute claims that the Cardinals got COVID-19 from a visit to a casino. Mea culpa. My apologies go to the Cardinals for jumping to inaccurate conclusions.
Trump can think again if he thinks he can order us not to use Tik Tok or any other app of our choosing. No one believes that he is doing it for any other reason than the kids of the world pranked him. And Trump is all about the give it but can't take it.
No one is going to take away my guns. No one is going to turn this country toward socialism. No one is going to take away my health care. But I'm still voting Republican because the Democratic Party is a mess.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.