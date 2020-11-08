Speak Out 8/11/20

Tik Tok

Trump can think again if he thinks he can order us not to use Tik Tok or any other app of our choosing. No one believes that he is doing it for any other reason than the kids of the world pranked him. And Trump is all about the give it but can't take it.

Dems are mess

No one is going to take away my guns. No one is going to turn this country toward socialism. No one is going to take away my health care. But I'm still voting Republican because the Democratic Party is a mess.