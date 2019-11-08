Speak Out 8-11-19

River safety

It's hard to believe that you put pictures of kids playing in the river, that river is very dangerous and there are deep holes along the river front where if the should happen to step off it would be hard to get out of. Please do not take the river for granted.

SEMO football

Please stop writing so many articles on SEMO's football team. I'm sure the families in California and northern Illinois appreciate it, but none of us here know those athletes. I want to read stories about our high school kids.