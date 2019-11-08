All sections
August 10, 2019

Speak Out 8-11-19



ICE, not nice

OK, Wow, Just crazy: why is ICE, our government, busting immigrants at a poultry processing plant where they are working to support themselves and their families? They are not running drugs, or raping, or shooting our citizenry. They are trying to become part of our workforce, often doing jobs no one else will do. We need to stop doing crazy.

River safety

It's hard to believe that you put pictures of kids playing in the river, that river is very dangerous and there are deep holes along the river front where if the should happen to step off it would be hard to get out of. Please do not take the river for granted.

SEMO football

Please stop writing so many articles on SEMO's football team. I'm sure the families in California and northern Illinois appreciate it, but none of us here know those athletes. I want to read stories about our high school kids.

Story Tags
Speak Out
