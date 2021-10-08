Speak Out 8/10/21

I have concern that schools are not sufficiently teaching civics, not teaching our government's structures and functions. Knowledge seems a significant tool in maintaining the democracy we value. Further, whether in schools or in our homes, lessons/guidance regarding civility seem to be lost. Our society appears to have a diminished sense of cooperation, kindness and empathy, with rude, aggressive verbal and physical behaviors toward one another increasing and even deemed acceptable. I have no doubt that current stressors from the Covid variant, economic insecurities and from political polarities exacerbate tension and outbursts, but children can be taught how to respond to stress with civility, and adults might chose to model those values.
Where are all the armadillos coming from? They are splattered all over the roads in Cape.
Dr. Fauci said that we may soon have a COVID-19 variant that is vaccine resistant. The reason that the variant is going to become a reality is COVID-19, the Delta variant, is spreading among the unvaccinated and mutating in them. Blame the unvaccinated.
