Speak Out 8-1-21

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in conjunction with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a recent survey, found that confidence in the nation's public health system plummeted from 43% in 2009 to 34% in 2021. This could be a major reason why people are making their own decisions concerning their individual health care priorities.
There is a difference between communism and socialism. Please research the labels before equating our country's programs to Cuba, Russia or China.
Did you feel the earthquake that was centered in Cleveland, Ohio, this week? It was caused by the former Cleveland Indians who have passed on rolling over in their graves. What would the great Bob Feller and Larry Doby think of this name change? The woke crowd of political correctness has struck again. Lookout Texas. "Remember the Alamo" is next.
There is no debate that all data clearly demonstrates that over 97% of all Covid hospitalizations and 99% of all deaths are unvaccinated individuals. There's no debate about this. None. Facts are facts. The only debate is are we OK with these facts?
Another year, another mess in Jackson because of Homecomers. Why can't they just have it in the park instead of messing up the traffic?
Droughts are happening all over the world, water is becoming scarce, wildfires are raging and Republicans still deny climate change. What will it take to get them to open their eyes and see the warning signs? This isn't a political problem, it's a humanitarian problem that transcends politics. Please, WAKE UP!
What a great summer it's been watching baseball at Capaha Field. From the Cape Catfish to the Capahas to American Legion and Babe Ruth teams, it's been so much fun to spend a summer evening watching the boys of summer play America's pastime. I'm sad to see the seasons come to a close but thankful for all the fun these teams and other provided. And Capaha Field looks wonderful. Thanks to all involved.
