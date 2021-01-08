Speak Out 8-1-21

Vaccine facts

There is no debate that all data clearly demonstrates that over 97% of all Covid hospitalizations and 99% of all deaths are unvaccinated individuals. There's no debate about this. None. Facts are facts. The only debate is are we OK with these facts?

Homecomers

Another year, another mess in Jackson because of Homecomers. Why can't they just have it in the park instead of messing up the traffic?

Global warming

Droughts are happening all over the world, water is becoming scarce, wildfires are raging and Republicans still deny climate change. What will it take to get them to open their eyes and see the warning signs? This isn't a political problem, it's a humanitarian problem that transcends politics. Please, WAKE UP!

Capaha Field

What a great summer it's been watching baseball at Capaha Field. From the Cape Catfish to the Capahas to American Legion and Babe Ruth teams, it's been so much fun to spend a summer evening watching the boys of summer play America's pastime. I'm sad to see the seasons come to a close but thankful for all the fun these teams and other provided. And Capaha Field looks wonderful. Thanks to all involved.