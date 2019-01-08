All sections
OpinionAugust 1, 2019

Speak Out 8/1/19

Muny band

The weather cooperated Wednesday with a perfect evening for music in the park. The program offered entertainment from two groups, the Cape Municipal Band and Jerry Ford's Band. A variety of overtures and marches, directed by Neil Casey, was appreciated by the large gathering of music enthusiasts. Hearing Jerry's rendition of "On the Sunny Side of the Street" was a real mood lifter.

Farmers' welfare

It is time for the welfare for farmers to stop. Sixteen billion dollars to mega farms across the country is just one more drain on the taxpayers of this country. The Republicans wanted Trump. They got trade wars. They should be paying the price for their what they got. Stop the farm bailouts!

Smoking issue

Yesterday we parked beside a "grandfather" sitting in a car at Walmart puffing away on a cigarette with a child in the backseat. We could smell the smoke into our car with our window up. As a retired teacher, it reminded me of the days when I was in duty at "car pick up." I cringed at the stench of having to load a child into the back seat of a smoker's car and backpacks and coats of children yellowed in smelly nicotine. Wake up, parents! When will second-hand smoke be considered endangering the welfare of a child?

National Anthem

A salute to KFVS-TV for playing our National Anthem at the beginning of their broadcast every morning at 4:30 a.m. during the week and 6 a.m. on weekends.

Fake election?

With Dan Coats stepping down as Director of National Intelligence, to be replaced by Trump minion John Ratcliffe. With Mitch McConnell, aka "Moscow Mitch," killing every bill meant to protect the 2020 election from Russian interference in the Senate. I fear the 2020 election will be like the 2016 election -- a fake election.

Jay Wolz

I just wanted to comment on the fantastic job Jay Wolz is doing with his reporting in he Southeast Missourian Newspaper. I really feel like we are kept on the cutting edge on what happening in Cape. Thanks Jay!

