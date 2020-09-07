Speak Out 7/9/20

I applaud Americans all across the nation and from both sides of the aisle who defied the “police state” and went ahead and celebrated the 4th of July! However, I have a message for radio stations, event organizers, etc. Please stop using Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA” for bumper music or to introduce speakers or patriotic segments. Have you never read the lyrics!? That is NOT a patriotic song. The repeated chorus of “Born in the USA” is not meant to be patriotic, it is sarcastic. In interviews, Springsteen himself often complains about the misuse of his song.
I’ve never looked forward to baseball more than this year. I know it’s shortened, but we need a sports uplift.
My family is willing to take the risks about kids going back to school. Some countries that continued schools didn’t have a case transmitted because of school. And, for kids, it’s not that dangerous anyway. Kids need school.
