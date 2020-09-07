All sections
OpinionJuly 9, 2020

Speak Out 7/9/20

I applaud Americans all across the nation and from both sides of the aisle who defied the “police state” and went ahead and celebrated the 4th of July! However, I have a message for radio stations, event organizers, etc. Please stop using Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA” for bumper music or to introduce speakers or patriotic segments. ...

Born in the USA

I applaud Americans all across the nation and from both sides of the aisle who defied the “police state” and went ahead and celebrated the 4th of July! However, I have a message for radio stations, event organizers, etc. Please stop using Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA” for bumper music or to introduce speakers or patriotic segments. Have you never read the lyrics!? That is NOT a patriotic song. The repeated chorus of “Born in the USA” is not meant to be patriotic, it is sarcastic. In interviews, Springsteen himself often complains about the misuse of his song.

Baseball hopes

I’ve never looked forward to baseball more than this year. I know it’s shortened, but we need a sports uplift.

Kids need school

My family is willing to take the risks about kids going back to school. Some countries that continued schools didn’t have a case transmitted because of school. And, for kids, it’s not that dangerous anyway. Kids need school.

Speak Out
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

