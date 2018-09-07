Speak Out 7/9/18

Ponder the following: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-declared socialist who defeated fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York last week, shot back Sunday at a sitting Democratic senator who questioned the efficacy of embracing the far left in a presidential race. This lady wants to do away with securing our borders and give different types of government aid to everyone in the country. Who does she think is going to pay for all this? She lives in la la land along with all those who voted for her. When the give-me voting crowd outweighs the voting working class that pays for the many deadbeats for sitting on their butts all day, our country will collapse and we are dangerously close to that happening.
I have seen different signs along the interstate when traveling. One is ï¿½Those for abortion have already been born.ï¿½ I, for one, am 100 percent against abortion. I have thought of all the millions killed and Iï¿½m grieved. I wonder what each precious child would have grown up to be given a chance ï¿½ a minister, a witness for Jesus, a Sunday school teacher, a school bus driver, a scientist, maybe a cure for cancer. Yes, I wonder ï¿½ what if? The list goes on.
If you are upset with Trump not allowing every immigrant and their families to cross the border, then put actions where your heart and mouth are. First, realize that when American citizens break the law, from child abuse, neglect, drugs, murder, they too have their children separated from them because they broke the law, just as the immigrants are doing! If they are seeking asylum, there are special ports to enter so they can become processed as a family! They choose not to and continue to enter through illegal entries, where detainment centers are bulging! Remember the past three presidents had these centers also; they just chose not to enforce the law. Why have a law if youï¿½re not going to enforce it?
After WWII ended, many Germans said they had no knowledge of the concentration and death camp horrors implemented by the Nazis. Thanks to dogged coverage by the media, no American can credibly claim that he or she had no knowledge of the terrible tragedy occurring along the Texas-Mexico border.
