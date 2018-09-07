Speak Out 7/9/18

Socialist

Ponder the following: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-declared socialist who defeated fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York last week, shot back Sunday at a sitting Democratic senator who questioned the efficacy of embracing the far left in a presidential race. This lady wants to do away with securing our borders and give different types of government aid to everyone in the country. Who does she think is going to pay for all this? She lives in la la land along with all those who voted for her. When the give-me voting crowd outweighs the voting working class that pays for the many deadbeats for sitting on their butts all day, our country will collapse and we are dangerously close to that happening.

Abortion travesty

I have seen different signs along the interstate when traveling. One is ï¿½Those for abortion have already been born.ï¿½ I, for one, am 100 percent against abortion. I have thought of all the millions killed and Iï¿½m grieved. I wonder what each precious child would have grown up to be given a chance ï¿½ a minister, a witness for Jesus, a Sunday school teacher, a school bus driver, a scientist, maybe a cure for cancer. Yes, I wonder ï¿½ what if? The list goes on.