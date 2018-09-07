All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJuly 9, 2018

Speak Out 7/9/18

Ponder the following: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-declared socialist who defeated fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York last week, shot back Sunday at a sitting Democratic senator who questioned the efficacy of embracing the far left in a presidential race. ...

Socialist

Ponder the following: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-declared socialist who defeated fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley of New York last week, shot back Sunday at a sitting Democratic senator who questioned the efficacy of embracing the far left in a presidential race. This lady wants to do away with securing our borders and give different types of government aid to everyone in the country. Who does she think is going to pay for all this? She lives in la la land along with all those who voted for her. When the give-me voting crowd outweighs the voting working class that pays for the many deadbeats for sitting on their butts all day, our country will collapse and we are dangerously close to that happening.

Abortion travesty

I have seen different signs along the interstate when traveling. One is ï¿½Those for abortion have already been born.ï¿½ I, for one, am 100 percent against abortion. I have thought of all the millions killed and Iï¿½m grieved. I wonder what each precious child would have grown up to be given a chance ï¿½ a minister, a witness for Jesus, a Sunday school teacher, a school bus driver, a scientist, maybe a cure for cancer. Yes, I wonder ï¿½ what if? The list goes on.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Immigration

If you are upset with Trump not allowing every immigrant and their families to cross the border, then put actions where your heart and mouth are. First, realize that when American citizens break the law, from child abuse, neglect, drugs, murder, they too have their children separated from them because they broke the law, just as the immigrants are doing! If they are seeking asylum, there are special ports to enter so they can become processed as a family! They choose not to and continue to enter through illegal entries, where detainment centers are bulging! Remember the past three presidents had these centers also; they just chose not to enforce the law. Why have a law if youï¿½re not going to enforce it?

No denial

After WWII ended, many Germans said they had no knowledge of the concentration and death camp horrors implemented by the Nazis. Thanks to dogged coverage by the media, no American can credibly claim that he or she had no knowledge of the terrible tragedy occurring along the Texas-Mexico border.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 6
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a ...
OpinionNov. 6
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his tale...
OpinionNov. 6
Editorial Roundup: How the Secret Service's failures put for...
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy