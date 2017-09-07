Speak Out 7-9-17

Thank you to all the great people in this area. Today after losing my load of lumber in the street, many people stopped and asked to help me. Thank you all. Just proves there are many great people in the Cape area. Even a lady and her small daughter stopped. Again thank you. I will definitely pass this act of kindness on to others in need.
When will the media acknowledge the new reality? Trump is not and never has been the "Leader of the Free World." Even if he hadn't decided he didn't want the position, the world does not want him.
