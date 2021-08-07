All sections
Opinion
July 8, 2021

Speak Out 7/8/21

The 4th of July should remind us that we are ALL Americans. If you came to this great country and became a citizen or had ancestors who were on the Mayflower, please remember we are all equally Americans! Because of the delta variant, we must all hope for the quick development of a vaccine for children under 12 years old.

Fourth of July

The 4th of July should remind us that we are ALL Americans. If you came to this great country and became a citizen or had ancestors who were on the Mayflower, please remember we are all equally Americans!

Vaccine development

Because of the delta variant, we must all hope for the quick development of a vaccine for children under 12 years old.

Fauci emails

Fauci's emails prove the COVID-19 virus was: created in a laboratory during gain-of-function experiments; lockdowns and mask wearing did nothing but destroy the economy and cause a whole host of mental and social behavioral problems; scientific data was manipulated to cause fear among the populace; and Fauci lied, people died.

High school football

High school football taught me many things: discipline, accountability, time management and camaraderie. It also showed me that adult coaches can be petty, self-absorbed, two-faced and spiteful. I have a lot of awesome memories from The Pit, but there's a lot of reasons former players don't come back to practices to say "hey" and visit. High school ain't all about the Ws.

Fed support

It's really sad that one month ago, Gov. Parson told the federal government to stop sending individuals federal unemployment aid from COVID relief funds. But just today he asked for more federal help to combat the delta variant. I guess the governor doesn't think people deserve aid, but his state offices do.

COVID vaccine

Take the COVID vaccine. It's not "experimental," and it's ignorant to claim that it is. It is FDA approved under an emergency-use authorization. Period. Your infectious disease degree granted from Facebook U doesn't qualify you to put this community at risk.

Gun control

The current administration is not trying to take your guns away, rather it is fighting for more gun control. Effective background checks, registration of guns, restriction of weapons capable of extinguishing multiple lives in a matter of seconds and at least minimal training in gun use/safety should be legislated. Consider car ownership: No one is denying you car ownership. However, there are laws regarding licensing and registration, speed limits, seat-belt use, maintenance, and the use of a vehicle when incapacitated. These laws are design to protect. Needless to say, nothing will ever prevent all abuses of car and gun possession; there will always be individuals who choose to disregard legalities.

