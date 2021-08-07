Speak Out 7/8/21

High school football

High school football taught me many things: discipline, accountability, time management and camaraderie. It also showed me that adult coaches can be petty, self-absorbed, two-faced and spiteful. I have a lot of awesome memories from The Pit, but there's a lot of reasons former players don't come back to practices to say "hey" and visit. High school ain't all about the Ws.

Fed support

It's really sad that one month ago, Gov. Parson told the federal government to stop sending individuals federal unemployment aid from COVID relief funds. But just today he asked for more federal help to combat the delta variant. I guess the governor doesn't think people deserve aid, but his state offices do.

COVID vaccine

Take the COVID vaccine. It's not "experimental," and it's ignorant to claim that it is. It is FDA approved under an emergency-use authorization. Period. Your infectious disease degree granted from Facebook U doesn't qualify you to put this community at risk.

Gun control

The current administration is not trying to take your guns away, rather it is fighting for more gun control. Effective background checks, registration of guns, restriction of weapons capable of extinguishing multiple lives in a matter of seconds and at least minimal training in gun use/safety should be legislated. Consider car ownership: No one is denying you car ownership. However, there are laws regarding licensing and registration, speed limits, seat-belt use, maintenance, and the use of a vehicle when incapacitated. These laws are design to protect. Needless to say, nothing will ever prevent all abuses of car and gun possession; there will always be individuals who choose to disregard legalities.