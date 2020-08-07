Speak Out 7/8/20

Playing high school football this Fall would be terribly unnecessary and selfish. Focus on safely conducting school. And, if that works, see if you can add athletics, band, cheer, clubs, plays, and other extracurriculars.
Where is the petition to ban the Central Tiger mascot because it offends lions and bears? And where's the petition to ban the displaying of football scores each year in the Jackson-Cape football game? Now those scores are definitely offensive!
It amazes me that some folks will wear pajamas and Crocs to Walmart, but are somehow embarrassed to wear a mask.
The same geniuses refusing to wear masks in stores are the same people that necessitate "no shoes, no shirt, no service" signs. Come on, people! This isn't hard.
The Democrats don't want to teach our children history in our schools because they have been on the losing side of our history. They fought against ending slavery. They are the party that elected a former member of the KKK to the U.S. Senate. They fought against the civil rights movement. And now they are using the Black community to tear down our country.
Unless you believe the Moon is made of cheese and the Earth is flat, there's no scientific reason to not be wearing a mask in public. No one cares if you you're not worried about COVID. You have every right to harm or kill yourself, but not others. Wearing a mask simply protects others.
Another shooting in Cape recently. It was in the south part of Cape. Another young Black man lost his life. Where is the protest? Or do Black lives matter only when a white police officer shoots a Black person? There are more Blacks shot by Blacks in this country than white police officers shooting Black people. Where are the Black leaders. In this town, they need to step up and start being a positive role model for these kids. There is more to being a father than conceiving a child. You don't have to be married to spend time with a child. Go to work, stop running the streets. This also applies to the white men, too. Your kids didn't ask to be here on earth. Take responsibility for your actions.
For all the sound and fury around the Confederate monument in Cape, we should all appreciate that the people are voicing their opinions peacefully. That's great. This is how America should work.
