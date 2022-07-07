All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 7, 2022

Speak Out 7-7-22

Can someone tell us the logic behind the interchange at center junction? It makes no sense to me. Mitch McConnell just accused Joe Biden of acting "beneath the dignity of the president." So where was ol' Mitch during Trump's term? A recent Speak Out caller blamed Biden for the deaths of 46 migrants at the border. ...

Center junction

Can someone tell us the logic behind the interchange at center junction? It makes no sense to me.

McConnell, Biden

Mitch McConnell just accused Joe Biden of acting "beneath the dignity of the president." So where was ol' Mitch during Trump's term?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Blaming Biden

A recent Speak Out caller blamed Biden for the deaths of 46 migrants at the border. How so? If it were Biden's border policies being blamed then, according to Republican talking points, the exact opposite would have happened; the migrants would have just walked across the border without any problem. It was a case of someone having to smuggle them into the country that caused the deaths, not Biden's alleged open border policy. If you want to blame Biden for something, at least get your facts right!

Education problem

Our country's education system is a failure. Many students graduate from high schools without any skills to be successful in life. Our schools' only focus is attempt to get students ready for college, but there are too many students who are not able to attend or are properly prepared for higher education. I have known many young people who graduate from high school who have no skills to obtain the simplest job. They can't read a ruler or do simple math. We can't put all the blame on our educators. It's our system.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal p...
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy