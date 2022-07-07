Speak Out 7-7-22

Blaming Biden

A recent Speak Out caller blamed Biden for the deaths of 46 migrants at the border. How so? If it were Biden's border policies being blamed then, according to Republican talking points, the exact opposite would have happened; the migrants would have just walked across the border without any problem. It was a case of someone having to smuggle them into the country that caused the deaths, not Biden's alleged open border policy. If you want to blame Biden for something, at least get your facts right!

Education problem

Our country's education system is a failure. Many students graduate from high schools without any skills to be successful in life. Our schools' only focus is attempt to get students ready for college, but there are too many students who are not able to attend or are properly prepared for higher education. I have known many young people who graduate from high school who have no skills to obtain the simplest job. They can't read a ruler or do simple math. We can't put all the blame on our educators. It's our system.