Speak Out 7/7/21

The fact that we are no where close to having 75% of the American population vaccinated against COVID-19 is the greatest tragedy in American history.
If you like music, you should attend the Wednesday evening concerts held at Central High Auditorium. Our municipal band is outstanding! Plus the auditorium has excellent acoustics, sound system, air conditioning, and very comfortable seats. And best of all, no mosquitoes!
Congratulations to Stephen Limbaugh Sr. on winning the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. Well deserved.
If I were on the U.S. Olympic Committee, there would be no activist athletes on our Olympic Team representing the U.S.A. All members would face our flag and stand respectfully for our national anthem. God bless America.
