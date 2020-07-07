Speak Out 7/7/20

Whose barge?

Great photo on front page of July 2nd paper showing barge salvage, but where is the rest of the story? Whose barge, how did it sink, etc.?

Trump now supports masks

Trump said "masks are good." And he claimed he wears masks when around people who aren't tested and within 6 feet of him. Now it's OK for you holdouts to get a mask on.

Expand Medicaid

Deep red Oklahoma just voted to expand Medicaid under the ACA. When a solid Republican state embraces the ACA it shows you just how out of step Trump is with Americans when it comes to healthcare. People want the ACA, even Republicans!

Semoball Awards

We see the show is coming, but we still don't know what it is for sure this year. Must we just watch it or will you tell us more in advance?