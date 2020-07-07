Speak Out 7/7/20

Great photo on front page of July 2nd paper showing barge salvage, but where is the rest of the story? Whose barge, how did it sink, etc.?
Trump said "masks are good." And he claimed he wears masks when around people who aren't tested and within 6 feet of him. Now it's OK for you holdouts to get a mask on.
Deep red Oklahoma just voted to expand Medicaid under the ACA. When a solid Republican state embraces the ACA it shows you just how out of step Trump is with Americans when it comes to healthcare. People want the ACA, even Republicans!
We see the show is coming, but we still don't know what it is for sure this year. Must we just watch it or will you tell us more in advance?
Trump is displaying more signs of magical thinking by saying the economy is "roaring back." He has also said many times that the coronavirus will "miraculously disappear." It's OK for a small child to have magical thinking but in an adult it's a sign of some mental problems. He has lost all sense of reality.
Is plan comprehensive?
Writing an article claiming that Semo Athletics "has a plan" was just plain poor journalism. The writer didn't ask for "the plan" in locker rooms, film rooms, bathrooms, equipment room, huddles, or when injuries occur. The writer didn't ask about stadium policies, fan attendance, cheerleaders, the band, concessions, or visiting teams. The reality is that the university is placing a game ahead of academics and safety.
Protesters are fickle
Anti-War demonstrators flocked to Freedom Corner until a Democrat became President, and then they disappeared. I have no doubt that the current group of protesters will similarly disappear in four years when Trump is no longer President.
Spending priorities
Great to see our local academia leaders being smart with our tax money. Semo University spent money to change the font and color combination of the school logo thereby causing all their signage to be reprinted and website to be redesigned. Cape Central is building a swimming pool. And Jackson is taking a break from patting themselves on the back to give all staff a raise. And all the while all three complain about a reduction in state funding.
