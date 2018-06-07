Speak Out 7/6/18

Best athletes

We'll all look back 25 years from now and realize that Notre Dame's Riley Burger and Jackson's Katie Schumer were the best and most accomplished athletes of their generation.

Bag problem

Since we cannot use plastic bags to keep all the loose recycling from littering our neighborhood, are there any plans to find a solution? Could large paper bags or other recyclable bags be made available? We already have a lot trash on recycling day, and I'm sure it will get worse.

Service difference

What a difference! The DMV at Jackson where the people are friendly and very helpful! Cape on the other hand act like they are in a hurry and not helpful at all. They want to be as unfriendly as possible. Never smile.