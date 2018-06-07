All sections
Opinion
July 6, 2018

Speak Out 7/6/18

Best athletes

We'll all look back 25 years from now and realize that Notre Dame's Riley Burger and Jackson's Katie Schumer were the best and most accomplished athletes of their generation.

Bag problem

Since we cannot use plastic bags to keep all the loose recycling from littering our neighborhood, are there any plans to find a solution? Could large paper bags or other recyclable bags be made available? We already have a lot trash on recycling day, and I'm sure it will get worse.

Service difference

What a difference! The DMV at Jackson where the people are friendly and very helpful! Cape on the other hand act like they are in a hurry and not helpful at all. They want to be as unfriendly as possible. Never smile.

Burger is great

A recent caller commented on Riley Burger, and I must agree with the assessment. There's no better athlete in Southeast Missouri. That girl has multiple track and field state championships, is an exceptional force on the basketball court, and can play softball with the best. She could probably put on football pads and excel.

Soccer

Watching soccer is kind of like drinking a glass of room temperature water. It's not something anyone really enjoys.

Chaffee swimming

Good job by the newspaper on the coverage of the Chaffee swimming pool. That's such a part of local history and current life. Seeing the elephant was wonderful. That will never happen again.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

