Opinion
July 5, 2019

Speak Out 7/5/19

In a time of ever decreasing resources, it saddens me to see the Cape Girardeau School District pledging millions for a swimming pool and the Jackson district paying for administrators to rub elbows at a high dollar resort for a conference. At least have the common sense to keep your photos and comments off social media...

In a time of ever decreasing resources, it saddens me to see the Cape Girardeau School District pledging millions for a swimming pool and the Jackson district paying for administrators to rub elbows at a high dollar resort for a conference. At least have the common sense to keep your photos and comments off social media.

VA update

Last May there was talk of a 40,000-plus square foot VA Medical Center coming to cape (four times the size of the current one) but there have been no updates. Has the funding fallen through?

Speak Out
