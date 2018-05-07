Speak Out 7/5/18

Jackson council

The Jackson City Council agenda can be summed up as follows: Go through the motions. Ignore citizen comments and input. Then vote to waste money, place the interests of businesses over individuals, and hurry home to Facebook.

Bad decisions

The city of Cape thinks they can solve South Cape's problems by closing one liquor store and the city of Jackson thinks they can promote tourism by building a $300,000 park bathroom. Both are wrong and both are ridiculous.