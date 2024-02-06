All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 30, 2022

Speak Out 7-31-22

I have read where people are saying the two-game series with Toronto is critical to the Cardinals making the playoffs and Goldschmidt and Arenado are selfish for not getting the vaccine and are not allowed in Canada. First, it is their right to choose to get a shot that doesn't prevent the spread of COVID just as it's everyone's right to get the shot. ...

Cardinals

I have read where people are saying the two-game series with Toronto is critical to the Cardinals making the playoffs and Goldschmidt and Arenado are selfish for not getting the vaccine and are not allowed in Canada. First, it is their right to choose to get a shot that doesn't prevent the spread of COVID just as it's everyone's right to get the shot. Second, this series won't keep them out of playoffs. Toronto won the first game, and it was because they are a better team right now. The Cardinals have lost too many games by not scoring enough runs and inconsistent starting pitching and injuries to key players. They are playing like an average team. They have a team that should be sweeping the weaker teams, but they haven't and the elite teams are beating them consistently.

Moral decay

We live in a country that has lost its way. We were once honorable and truth mattered. We had high moral values. Even if you weren't a believer in God, leaders had integrity and put our country first. Our leaders could be trusted to do what was best to protect us. Police were respected by most and feared by some. In today's world our government is broken, corruption is common, and our police get very little respect. Our once great nation is failing in all aspects. We are in a path of self destruction. Our enemies do not respect us nor fear us. The world could once depend on us to be the moral compass and be the one country to lead by example. All of the illegal immigrants crossing our borders will be disappointed to see our country turning into what they left.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Suicide rates

What are the suicide rates in Southeast Missouri? Is "died at home" a euphemism for suicide or drug overdose? Or are drug overdoses, intentional or not, really just a form of suicide?

Garden Club

How do you contact Ramblewood Garden Club if you want to recommend someone's yard?

Trump presidency

Donald Trump is now whining about being the most put upon president in history. No president has suffered as much as he has. I would think that Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy would disagree with that statement.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
OpinionDec. 18
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
OpinionDec. 17
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
OpinionDec. 17
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, thanks to local crews
Prayer 12-17-24
OpinionDec. 17
Prayer 12-17-24
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
OpinionDec. 17
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
OpinionDec. 17
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
Lowry: The Musk factor
OpinionDec. 17
Lowry: The Musk factor
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
OpinionDec. 16
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy