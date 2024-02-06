Speak Out 7-31-20

Every generation of Americans have come to a crossroad. In the past we have always chosen the right path. It may have not been a smooth road but it made us stronger. Today we are facing many crossroads. There are some that want to tear this great country down. Many are the educated elite. Many are very successful in their field. They don't realize that the people they are supporting want to take all they have worked for and give it away. The time has come for the citizens with common sense to fight back to save what our ancestors have fought and died for. It's time to take a stand for what is right. Stand up for the freedom we all have in this country.
A recent comment claimed that cloth masks do not prevent one from getting COVID-19. That is partially true. But if you wear a cloth mask it significantly reduces the risk of you transmitting it to me (source: CDC, President Trump, Presidential Candidate Biden, Gov. Parson, gubernatorial candidate Galloway). Wear a mask.
The Democratic Party is losing many voters. I know many Democrats that are friends and family, all are appalled by their leaders defending the riots in our cities. Many say they won't support them any longer. Some say they will vote for President Trump in November. Some live in the St. Louis area and don't go out at night because they are afraid. Some are Black and have been a supporter of the President and will never vote for a Democrat again. The old Democratic Party is dead. They stand for lawlessness and support criminals that want to tear down this country. Keep it up Democrats, you will ensure President Trump's reelection.
The Jackson School District should follow the example of many, many college conferences and postpone football season. Playing conference only games, as suggested by Dr. John Link, superintendent, reduces the risk, but it's still an unnecessary risk. And if you choose to only play against conference opponents, are you then going to forfeit playoff games who are likely to be from Covid hot spots like St Louis and Kansas City? Stop worrying about games and let's focus on school.
We have heard a number of reports about hydroxychloroquine and how it is the wonder drug for curing Covid-19. Originally this medicine was a preventive for malaria. Several years ago I was making a trip to a developing nation and this drug was recommended to be taken in prevention of malaria. At my local doctors appointment he said he would not prescribe it for anyone due to serious side effects including serious heart conditions. I do believe this is what a number of scientist as well as doctors have also confirmed in recent reports. Therefore, I think our President should quit touting this as a cure for Covid-19.
Dear MLB, we do not need the piped in crowd noise or spectators photo shopped in to watch or enjoy the televised baseball games.
Watching games is really weird. No fans. And the strange sounds. But I love it. I hope they can keep it going.
