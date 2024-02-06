Speak Out 7-31-20

Stand for freedom

Every generation of Americans have come to a crossroad. In the past we have always chosen the right path. It may have not been a smooth road but it made us stronger. Today we are facing many crossroads. There are some that want to tear this great country down. Many are the educated elite. Many are very successful in their field. They don't realize that the people they are supporting want to take all they have worked for and give it away. The time has come for the citizens with common sense to fight back to save what our ancestors have fought and died for. It's time to take a stand for what is right. Stand up for the freedom we all have in this country.

Mask comment

A recent comment claimed that cloth masks do not prevent one from getting COVID-19. That is partially true. But if you wear a cloth mask it significantly reduces the risk of you transmitting it to me (source: CDC, President Trump, Presidential Candidate Biden, Gov. Parson, gubernatorial candidate Galloway). Wear a mask.

Disaffected Democrats

The Democratic Party is losing many voters. I know many Democrats that are friends and family, all are appalled by their leaders defending the riots in our cities. Many say they won't support them any longer. Some say they will vote for President Trump in November. Some live in the St. Louis area and don't go out at night because they are afraid. Some are Black and have been a supporter of the President and will never vote for a Democrat again. The old Democratic Party is dead. They stand for lawlessness and support criminals that want to tear down this country. Keep it up Democrats, you will ensure President Trump's reelection.