Speak Out 7-31-17

I wish the home health and cleaning companies would stop the workers from bringing their cell phones in the work area because they spend most of their time on cell phones.
I would like to say thank you to the gentleman who paid for several individuals items, including mine at Schnucks on Friday. Thank you again; it was very kind of you and I will pay it forward.
