OpinionJuly 31, 2017

Speak Out 7-31-17

I wish the home health and cleaning companies would stop the workers from bringing their cell phones in the work area because they spend most of their time on cell phones. I would like to say thank you to the gentleman who paid for several individuals items, including mine at Schnucks on Friday. Thank you again; it was very kind of you and I will pay it forward...

Workers on phones

I wish the home health and cleaning companies would stop the workers from bringing their cell phones in the work area because they spend most of their time on cell phones.

Kind person

I would like to say thank you to the gentleman who paid for several individuals items, including mine at Schnucks on Friday. Thank you again; it was very kind of you and I will pay it forward.

Speak Out

