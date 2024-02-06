All sections
OpinionJuly 30, 2017

Speak Out 7-30-17

PLEASE, no more of the weird pieces around town allegedly called sculptures. I appreciate the artists' endeavors, but this so-called artwork is mostly grotesque and as someone said, "It looks painful." The only pretty one is the silver/aluminum feather near the Southeast Missourian building...

Broadway art

Parasites?

Any human, beast, or plant can host only a limited number of parasites. Beyond that limited number, the parasites begin to suck the life from the host; and eventually the host dies. This is also true of governments and societies.

Russian involvement

In regard to Russia interference into our Presidential election, they've been doing this for decades now and our CIA does it to them. This election was pay-back from Russia because Hillary got involved with their election last time.

Housing issue

Prohibiting the use of shipping containers for homes in certain neighborhoods is shudderingly reminiscent of using redlining, zoning ordinances and so forth to discriminate against African Americans in housing.

Speak Out
