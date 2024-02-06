Speak Out 7-30-17

Broadway art

PLEASE, no more of the weird pieces around town allegedly called sculptures. I appreciate the artists' endeavors, but this so-called artwork is mostly grotesque and as someone said, "It looks painful." The only pretty one is the silver/aluminum feather near the Southeast Missourian building.

Parasites?

Any human, beast, or plant can host only a limited number of parasites. Beyond that limited number, the parasites begin to suck the life from the host; and eventually the host dies. This is also true of governments and societies.