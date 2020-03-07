Speak Out 7-3-20

David and Goliath

The story of David and Goliath is not a story of racism, white fragility or while privilege. Instead, it teaches us that, "it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord's." 1 Samuel 17:47. Youthful David trusted in the Lord when he went to fight against a powerful, seasoned warrior who defied and insulted the true and living God of Israel. When it comes to God's word, we must all guard against adding our own views and opinions to it. The chaff of human opinion is never to be mingled with the pure wheat of God's Word. Let God's Word be God's Word!

Confederate flag

The Confederate battle flag is not appropriate at any sporting event! Just another way to show ignorance and prejudice.

Police station

I am more than concerned with the increase of gun violence since the police station moved out of center city to west Cape. There was a comment that a sub station was going to be located in south Cape. Has this happened and where is it located? We cannot abandon the fine citizens of South Cape.

COVID and economy

It's mind boggling that the same people downplaying the Coronavirus because of a low infection rate percentage are the same people griping about it's affect on unemployment. They need to grasp that the infection percentage is equal to the new (and still low) local unemployment percentage. If you'd just put on a mask, you could help stop the spread and help our economy.