OpinionJuly 3, 2020
Speak Out 7-3-20
The story of David and Goliath is not a story of racism, white fragility or while privilege. Instead, it teaches us that, "it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord's." 1 Samuel 17:47. Youthful David trusted in the Lord when he went to fight against a powerful, seasoned warrior who defied and insulted the true and living God of Israel. ...

David and Goliath

The story of David and Goliath is not a story of racism, white fragility or while privilege. Instead, it teaches us that, "it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord's." 1 Samuel 17:47. Youthful David trusted in the Lord when he went to fight against a powerful, seasoned warrior who defied and insulted the true and living God of Israel. When it comes to God's word, we must all guard against adding our own views and opinions to it. The chaff of human opinion is never to be mingled with the pure wheat of God's Word. Let God's Word be God's Word!

Confederate flag

The Confederate battle flag is not appropriate at any sporting event! Just another way to show ignorance and prejudice.

Police station

I am more than concerned with the increase of gun violence since the police station moved out of center city to west Cape. There was a comment that a sub station was going to be located in south Cape. Has this happened and where is it located? We cannot abandon the fine citizens of South Cape.

COVID and economy

It's mind boggling that the same people downplaying the Coronavirus because of a low infection rate percentage are the same people griping about it's affect on unemployment. They need to grasp that the infection percentage is equal to the new (and still low) local unemployment percentage. If you'd just put on a mask, you could help stop the spread and help our economy.

Statue issues

I have three questions for the group wanting to dismantle the statues. Will tearing down the statues stop racism? Does anyone walk by these statues and feel oppressed? Does organizing the removal of these statues make you feel less guilty about your "white privilege"? Removal of the statues will not, no they don't, and yes it probably does. It's all about you and making yourself feel better.

Protest value

While some spend their days and nights protesting, I'm studying. While some tear down statues, I'm building my resume. While some burn businesses, I'm burning the midnight oil to better myself. We'll see where this takes us four years from now.

Mandatory masks

Covid 19 is on the rise again! Way to go officials. Mandatory mask rule is no more of an infringement of personal freedom than using a seat belt!

Get educated

As an elderly white woman, I grew up with our schools presenting history from a white perspective. Luckily, in today's world there is no excuse for ignorance, we have all the information we need at our fingertips. We have books, magazines and any variety of news channels. Don't limit yourself to one option. Open up to educating yourself! There are a few bad law enforcement officials out there. I have been the recipient of one who was verbally and physically abusive. That said, I have also received special care at a time that I was desperately in need.

Oversight

If no oversight will be allowed over the pandemic spending, then Congress needs to quit spending money they don't have. They sent enough to the deceased, the Social Security crowd and friends of the Administration. Enough waste already.

Story Tags
Speak Out
