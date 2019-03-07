All sections
OpinionJuly 3, 2019

Speak Out 7/3/19

Ivanka Trump is in no way, shape or form qualified to be representing the United States at the G-20 or elsewhere. Any previous administration would have been chastised for this and stopped it. But instead of denying Ivanka and Kushner security clearances they are unfit for, the taxpayers of the U.S. are footing the bill for them to globe trot and earn more money off their real estate deals. Just wrong on so many levels...

Ivanka, G20

Ivanka Trump is in no way, shape or form qualified to be representing the United States at the G-20 or elsewhere. Any previous administration would have been chastised for this and stopped it. But instead of denying Ivanka and Kushner security clearances they are unfit for, the taxpayers of the U.S. are footing the bill for them to globe trot and earn more money off their real estate deals. Just wrong on so many levels.

No joke

Trump chuckling with Putin about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is offensive on so many levels. Russian meddling in that election has been substantiated and is not funny, is not something to be taken lightly, and to do so is disrespectful to our citizenry and to our democratic processes.

Speak Out
