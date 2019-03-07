Speak Out 7/3/19

Ivanka Trump is in no way, shape or form qualified to be representing the United States at the G-20 or elsewhere. Any previous administration would have been chastised for this and stopped it. But instead of denying Ivanka and Kushner security clearances they are unfit for, the taxpayers of the U.S. are footing the bill for them to globe trot and earn more money off their real estate deals. Just wrong on so many levels...