Speak Out 7/3/19

Ivanka Trump is in no way, shape or form qualified to be representing the United States at the G-20 or elsewhere. Any previous administration would have been chastised for this and stopped it. But instead of denying Ivanka and Kushner security clearances they are unfit for, the taxpayers of the U.S. are footing the bill for them to globe trot and earn more money off their real estate deals. Just wrong on so many levels.
Trump chuckling with Putin about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is offensive on so many levels. Russian meddling in that election has been substantiated and is not funny, is not something to be taken lightly, and to do so is disrespectful to our citizenry and to our democratic processes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.