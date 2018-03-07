Speak Out 7/3/18

Friday football

Jackson's football program is a great representation of the school and community. I can't wait to watch them run on to that new field in front of thousands of fans and supporters. I can hardly wait to hear the great band and see the J Crew going crazy. Come on Friday night football!

Shivelbine legacy

Shivelbines Music Store played a big role in my family growing up. We borrowed and paid for instruments over time. And everyone who worked there was so helpful. Rest in peace, Mr. Shivelbine. I'm glad you have a great family who is carrying on your legacy.

World Cup excitement

Is World Cup soccer better this year or are all the other sports just getting worse? If you haven't checked out the streamlined games on youtube, you should try them. A whole game in 11 minutes or 3 minutes, depending on the source. All action and heart break. I'm rooting for Mexico! Sure beats what the NBA was this year. B-o-r-I-n-g.