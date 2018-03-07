Speak Out 7/3/18

Thank you for finally giving some press to the outstanding area high school track and field athletes. I know a lot of teams and fans had been waiting to read a few words and see a few pictures about the all-staters.
Hey, Jackson! Stop wasting more money on the Whitey Herzog baseball stadium. You've already poured $2 million into it which works out to about $33,000 per fan.
Jackson's football program is a great representation of the school and community. I can't wait to watch them run on to that new field in front of thousands of fans and supporters. I can hardly wait to hear the great band and see the J Crew going crazy. Come on Friday night football!
Shivelbines Music Store played a big role in my family growing up. We borrowed and paid for instruments over time. And everyone who worked there was so helpful. Rest in peace, Mr. Shivelbine. I'm glad you have a great family who is carrying on your legacy.
Is World Cup soccer better this year or are all the other sports just getting worse? If you haven't checked out the streamlined games on youtube, you should try them. A whole game in 11 minutes or 3 minutes, depending on the source. All action and heart break. I'm rooting for Mexico! Sure beats what the NBA was this year. B-o-r-I-n-g.