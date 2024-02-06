All sections
Speak Out 7/29/19

Speak Out 7/29/19

Outer road

Veterans Memorial Drive is just like every other outer road. They’re a waste of taxpayer money and only used by people too lazy to drive three miles in either direction on the interstate.

Pool project

I just read about the new pool project. Not against the project, but its location is all wrong. Spending $10-plus million to revitalize that area is just plain wrong and a misuse of taxpayer funds. If a new pool is built, it needs to be more centrally located so that it can better be utilized by all the local area high schools like Cape Central and Notre Dame. How this going to improve or promote this section of town is beyond me. They can build whatever other facilities in the area they want. The people in this area would benefit more from some community development block grants to improve their homes or add more efficient heating and cooling systems. It is time to start making decisions that are prudently sound and stop spending money to pacify groups at the cost of others. I am sorry, but this is just more political rhetoric by politicians wanting to score votes.

Casting call

Fox news showed the new cast for a remake of the Three Stooges today, starring Jerry Nadler as Moe, Adam Schiff as Larry and Elijah Cummings as Curly. While they are hilarious as members of Congress, I believe they will fail on the big screen. Their leading lady Nancy Pelosi is too much of a drama queen for a comedy, yet she is also hilarious as the Speaker of the House with all her hand gyrations.

Speak Out
